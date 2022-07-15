Changpoling National Forest Park in SW China attracts visitors to come
Staff workers patrol in Changpoling National Forest Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2022. With good ecological environment and infrastructure, Changpoling National Forest Park has attracted many visitors to come. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Aerial photo shows staff workers patrolling in Changpoling National Forest Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2022. With good ecological environment and infrastructure, Changpoling National Forest Park has attracted many visitors to come. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Aerial photo shows a view of Changpoling National Forest Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 12, 2022. With good ecological environment and infrastructure, Changpoling National Forest Park has attracted many visitors to come. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Staff workers patrol in Changpoling National Forest Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2022. With good ecological environment and infrastructure, Changpoling National Forest Park has attracted many visitors to come. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Aerial photo shows people exercising in Changpoling National Forest Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2022. With good ecological environment and infrastructure, Changpoling National Forest Park has attracted many visitors to come. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A staff worker estimates the diameter of a tree in Changpoling National Forest Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2022. With good ecological environment and infrastructure, Changpoling National Forest Park has attracted many visitors to come. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Panoramic aerial photo shows Changpoling National Forest Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 12, 2022. With good ecological environment and infrastructure, Changpoling National Forest Park has attracted many visitors to come. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People exercise in Changpoling National Forest Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 12, 2022. With good ecological environment and infrastructure, Changpoling National Forest Park has attracted many visitors to come. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Aerial photo shows people exercising in Changpoling National Forest Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 12, 2022. With good ecological environment and infrastructure, Changpoling National Forest Park has attracted many visitors to come. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People camp in Changpoling National Forest Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2022. With good ecological environment and infrastructure, Changpoling National Forest Park has attracted many visitors to come. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
