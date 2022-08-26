We Are China

Scenery of Xingping Town in Yangshuo County of Guilin, S China

Xinhua) 08:31, August 26, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2022 shows the scenery at Xingping Town in Yangshuo County of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

