Comprehensive inspection train performs test along high-speed railway in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:08, August 24, 2022

A comprehensive inspection train departs from the Nanning Railway Station on a test mission along the Nanning-Chongzuo high-speed railway. (Photo/Jing Feifei)

A comprehensive inspection train performed a test along the Nanning-Chongzuo high-speed railway in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Aug. 22, reaching a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

The test train, equipped with communications equipment, sensors and cameras, was able to perform dynamic testing of railway tracks, subgrade, communication signals, and the overhead line system of the high-speed railway.

With a length of 119.3 kilometers and a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the Nanning-Chongzuo high-speed railway connects Nanning, the regional capital, and Chongzuo, a prefecture-level city, in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. It is the first high-speed railway invested and built by the autonomous region. The railway, when it is put into operation, is expected to slash the travel time between Nanning and Chongzuo to 30 minutes from two hours.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)