Qingmiaozhai tunnel of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway drilled through

Xinhua) 08:29, July 14, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows the Qingmiaozhai tunnel of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Qingmiaozhai tunnel was through on Wednesday, which was the lastly drilled through one among all 63 tunnels on the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway designed with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

