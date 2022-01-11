First high-speed railway train departs from century-old Shenzhen Railway Station

Xinhua) 08:41, January 11, 2022

Passengers wait to board train at Shenzhen Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Train G2724 departed from the Shenzhen Railway Station on Monday which marks the departure of the first high-speed railway train from the century-old station. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Train G2724 bound for Nanchang in east China's Jiangxi Province is about to depart at Shenzhen Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Train G2724 departed from the Shenzhen Railway Station on Monday which marks the departure of the first high-speed railway train from the century-old station. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

