China's Shenzhen sees record power consumption in 2021

Xinhua) 10:03, January 06, 2022

SHENZHEN, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- South China's metropolis of Shenzhen, a technological powerhouse, saw its electricity consumption reach 110.3 billion kWh in 2021, up 12.2 percent from 2020, hitting a record high.

High-end manufacturing, information transmission and green and low-carbon industries continue to take up a growing share of Shenzhen's total electricity consumption, highlighting the high-quality development of the city's economy.

In the past three years, high-end manufacturing has contributed over 30 percent of the electricity consumption of Shenzhen's secondary industry, gradually replacing energy-intensive and heavily polluting enterprises, according to the Shenzhen branch of the China Southern Power Grid.

The electricity consumption of the service sectors in the city has also been increasing in recent years. In 2021, the electricity consumption of information-related services in Shenzhen reached 3.01 billion kWh, up 23.36 percent year on year.

Shenzhen's 5G-related electricity consumption reached 272 million kWh in 2021, up 100.39 percent year on year.

The city is home to a bevy of Chinese startups and tech heavyweights, including Huawei and Tencent.

