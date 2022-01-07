China Southern Airlines launches two new A350s in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 08:40, January 07, 2022

An Airbus A350-900 arrives at the Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2022. China Southern Airlines launched two new Airbus A350-900 in Shenzhen on Thursday. The new aircraft will mainly serve domestic routes between Beijing Daxing International Airport, Shanghai and Chengdu. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An Airbus A350-900 arrives at the Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2022. China Southern Airlines launched two new Airbus A350-900 in Shenzhen on Thursday. The new aircraft will mainly serve domestic routes between Beijing Daxing International Airport, Shanghai and Chengdu. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An Airbus A350-900 arrives at the Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2022. China Southern Airlines launched two new Airbus A350-900 in Shenzhen on Thursday. The new aircraft will mainly serve domestic routes between Beijing Daxing International Airport, Shanghai and Chengdu. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An Airbus A350-900 arrives at the Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2022. China Southern Airlines launched two new Airbus A350-900 in Shenzhen on Thursday. The new aircraft will mainly serve domestic routes between Beijing Daxing International Airport, Shanghai and Chengdu. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An Airbus A350-900 arrives at the Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2022. China Southern Airlines launched two new Airbus A350-900 in Shenzhen on Thursday. The new aircraft will mainly serve domestic routes between Beijing Daxing International Airport, Shanghai and Chengdu. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Photo taken on Jan. 6, 2022 shows a welcome ceremony for Airbus A350-900 at the Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. China Southern Airlines launched two new Airbus A350-900 in Shenzhen on Thursday. The new aircraft will mainly serve domestic routes between Beijing Daxing International Airport, Shanghai and Chengdu. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Du Mingming)