China Southern Airlines launches two new A350s in Shenzhen
An Airbus A350-900 arrives at the Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2022. China Southern Airlines launched two new Airbus A350-900 in Shenzhen on Thursday. The new aircraft will mainly serve domestic routes between Beijing Daxing International Airport, Shanghai and Chengdu. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photo taken on Jan. 6, 2022 shows a welcome ceremony for Airbus A350-900 at the Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. China Southern Airlines launched two new Airbus A350-900 in Shenzhen on Thursday. The new aircraft will mainly serve domestic routes between Beijing Daxing International Airport, Shanghai and Chengdu. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photos
