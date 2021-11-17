Home>>
Aircraft dismantling promotes green and low-carbon development
(Xinhua) 14:43, November 17, 2021
Technicians dismantle an aircraft at Hefei Xinqiao International Airport in Hefei, east China's Ahhui Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Technicians from Anhui Branch of China Eastern Airlines Technic Co., Ltd. have been dismantling a retired Airbus A320 aircraft, which has been in service for 22 years. Aircraft dismantling is a high-tech industrial project of circular economy, which is a measure to promote green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
