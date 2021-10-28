White paper details country's low-carbon efforts

A solar thermal power station is operational in Hami, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, in August. [Photo by Cai Zengle/for China Daily]

With a booming new energy industry, China has experienced robust development in non-fossil energy and accelerated low-carbon transformation in its energy mix, according to an official document.

The "White Paper on Responding to Climate Change: China's Policies and Actions", was made public on Wednesday at a news conference organized by the State Council Information Office.

With 44.7 percent of the country's installed capacity for power generation non-fossil, the proportion of non-fossil energy in its energy consumption mix had been lifted to 15.9 percent last year, up 8.5 percentage points from 2005, according to the white paper.

Compared with 2005, the installed capacity for solar energy grew over 3,000 times and for wind energy it grew 200 times, the white paper stated.

It also said that with energy efficiency increasingly enhanced, China has been a major contributor to global energy conservation.

China's energy consumption per unit of GDP decreased by 28.7 percent from 2011 to 2020, the document said.

