Full Text: Working Guidance For Carbon Dioxide Peaking And Carbon Neutrality In Full And Faithful Implementation Of The New Development Philosophy
(Xinhua) 08:40, October 25, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council on Sunday jointly released a document titled "Working Guidance For Carbon Dioxide Peaking And Carbon Neutrality In Full And Faithful Implementation Of The New Development Philosophy."
Please see the attachment for the document.
