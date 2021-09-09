Low-carbon energy utilization project launched in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:21, September 09, 2021

SANYA, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- A low-carbon energy utilization project was launched Wednesday in the tropical resort city of Sanya, in south China's Hainan Province, to provide air-conditioning with reduced emissions.

With a total investment of around 1.26 billion yuan (about 195 million U.S. dollars), the project will construct three energy stations and cooling pipes stretching about 30 km through Sanya's Haitang Bay, according to EDF Changfeng (Sanya) Energy Co., Ltd., which invested in and runs the project.

Upon completion, it aims to provide cooling services for public facilities in the bay area, covering some 4.7 million square meters, including a cluster of high-end hotels and commercial buildings.

As a low-carbon demonstrative project in Sanya, it integrates advanced energy-saving technologies, such as ice storage and water-source heat pumping, and is expected to save about 30,000 tonnes of standard coal and reduce nearly 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions every year, according to the company.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)