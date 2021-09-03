Internet industrial park in S China’s Hainan becomes magnet for enterprises thanks to sound business environment

People's Daily Online) 10:46, September 03, 2021

The Hainan Resort Software Community, an internet industrial park and a blockchain pilot zone in south China's Hainan province, has become a magnet for enterprises, thanks to efforts towards improving its business environment, such as simplifying administrative procedures.

Employees work in a company at Hainan Resort Software Community in Chengmai County, south China's Hainan Province, April 1, 2020. （Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

The industrial park housed 9,206 enterprises as of the end of April this year, including 3,586 that set up offices after a master plan for the Hainan free trade port was issued in June 2020, according to an executive of the Hainan Resort Software Community Group Co., Ltd, which runs the industrial park. Besides, 95 percent of the top 100 internet companies in China have set up operations in the area.

Featuring a garden-like office environment, the industrial park started to provide "one-stop" services for companies in 2015, allowing them to finish procedures such as business registration, tax, and social security within a few hours.

“We finished the whole registration procedure in three hours, much faster than expected,” introduced Yang Chunguo, head of an e-commerce company in the industrial park.

Last year, the industrial park garnered over 50 billion yuan (about $7.74 billion) in operating revenue and created more than 5 billion yuan in tax revenue.

