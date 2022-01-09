China's Shenzhen reports 1 new local COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 11:27, January 09, 2022

SHENZHEN, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- South China's Shenzhen reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Saturday, the municipal government said at a press briefing.

The patient, living and working in Longgang District, was the close contact of a case reported Friday and tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The patient has been sent to a designated hospital for treatment and was diagnosed as a mild case.

According to preliminary epidemiological investigation, the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shenzhen was aroused by imported cases.

So far, 628 close contacts and 379 secondary close contacts have been put under quarantine in Shenzhen.

