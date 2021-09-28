China Int'l Cultural Industries Fair concludes in Shenzhen

Visitors learn about Han-style costumes at the 17th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

SHENZHEN, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.05 million visitors participated in the 17th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, which concluded Monday in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

With a total offline exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, the main venue, the Shenzhen World Convention and Exhibition Center, consisted of six pavilions.

The five-day fair exhibited more than 100,000 pieces of cultural products and set up 67 sub-venues, attracting over 3,300 government entities, enterprises and organizations both online and offline, according to its organizer.

An exhibition to mark the centennial of the Communist Party of China was on display at the fair. The fair also highlighted "dual circulation," new cultural business formats, integration of culture and tourism as well as innovation in cultural services to further boost the cultural industry.

Since established in 2004, the fair has become a leading cultural event in China and an important platform to promote the Chinese culture to go global.

