Buildings used for modern service industry in Shenzhen nearing completion
(Ecns.cn) 15:35, August 23, 2021
Photo taken on August 21, 2021 shows the construction sites of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Main structures of 226 buildings in the zone had been capped, with 195 of them put into use. A "four vertical and ten horizontal road network" structure has basically formed. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Wen)
