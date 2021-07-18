Kenya eyes Shenzhen city investors to boost manufacturing sector

Xinhua) 10:09, July 18, 2021

NAIROBI, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Kenya is seeking to attract investors from China's city of Shenzhen to establish a presence into the east African nation's manufacturing sector, an official said Saturday.

Pius Rotich, general manager of Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest), said at a briefing in Nairobi, the national capital, that Kenya can benefit significantly from the highly advanced industrial technology from Shenzhen.

"We have enormous opportunities in the manufacturing sector due to heavy dependence on imported industrial products," Rotich said in Nairobi during the launch of the photography exhibition showcasing Shenzhen as a location for tourism and trade.

He said that Kenya already hosts a vibrant community of Chinese companies who have chosen to invest in the country thanks to its business friendly investment climate, noting Kenya has signed numerous preferential trade agreements that accord businesses based in the country convenient access to regional and international markets.

He added that Kenya is continuously reviewing its investment environment to ensure that businesses that are located in the country maximize on their returns.

Adam Li, Kenya's representative of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shenzhen, said that China has been a key investment partner of the East Africa's largest economy amid cordial bilateral relations and Kenya is an ideal investment location because of its large pool of talented workforce.

