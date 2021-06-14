Home>>
Competitors perform during Kenyan Martial Arts Tour
(Xinhua) 13:21, June 14, 2021
A competitor warms up prior to the Kenyan Martial Arts Tour in Kiambu County, Kenya, June 13, 2021. A total of 59 competitors from 7 local martial arts clubs took part in the event organized by Kenyan Martial Arts Association on Sunday. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.