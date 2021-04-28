Kenya, U.S. seek to strengthen bilateral ties

Xinhua) 09:14, April 28, 2021

NAIROBI, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday held bilateral talks with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his virtual visit to Kenya.

During the meeting, the two discussed trade and investment opportunities, touching on the untapped potential held by the Kenya-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Kenya's presidency said in a statement issued after the meeting that Kenyatta affirmed the country's commitment to strengthening its bilateral ties and forging a strong partnership with the United States of America.

Both Kenyatta and Blinken also discussed Kenya's elevated role in regional peace and security as a member of the UN Security Council.

"Other matters discussed by President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken were human rights, refugees, health and climate change," the presidency said.

Kenyatta applauded the U.S. for rejoining the Paris Agreement and congratulated President Joe Biden for convening the recent virtual Leaders Summit on Climate which sought to consolidate global solidarity on the matter.

The Kenya talks were part of Blinken's first visit to Africa, virtually, where he will also meet with the president of Nigeria.

