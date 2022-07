We Are China

View of villages in south China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:58, July 08, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows the shrimp ponds in Qinzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2022 shows kumquat plantations of Hele Village in Chang'an Township of Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2022 shows paddy fields in Xingui Village of Tantou Township in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows the shrimp ponds in Dabutou Village of Shabu Township in Qinzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows the shrimp ponds in Qinzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2022 shows kumquat plantations of Hele Village in Chang'an Township of Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2022 shows sugarcane plantations in Xinlin Village of Tantou Township in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2022 shows rural scenery of Hele Village in Chang'an Township of Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows the shrimp ponds in Qinzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2022 shows sugarcane plantations in Xinlin Village of Tantou Township in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2022 shows sugarcane plantations in Xinlin Village of Tantou Township in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)