Nakuan super major bridge along Nanning-Yulin railway rotated to targeted position in Guangxi
Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows the Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway being rotated to its targeted position in Liujing Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway was successfully rotated to its targeted position in Liujing Town on Tuesday. The Nanning-Yulin railway has a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows the Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway being rotated to its targeted position in Liujing Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway was successfully rotated to its targeted position in Liujing Town on Tuesday. The Nanning-Yulin railway has a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows the Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway being successfully rotated to its targeted position in Liujing Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway was successfully rotated to its targeted position in Liujing Town on Tuesday. The Nanning-Yulin railway has a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Staff members work on the construction site of the Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway in Liujing Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 28, 2022.
The Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway was successfully rotated to its targeted position in Liujing Town on Tuesday. The Nanning-Yulin railway has a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
A staff member works on the construction site of the Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway in Liujing Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 28, 2022.
The Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway was successfully rotated to its targeted position in Liujing Town on Tuesday. The Nanning-Yulin railway has a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Tantou Township in Guangxi
- Guangxi harnesses unique geographical advantages to drive regional opening-up, BRI connectivity
- Two killed, two missing as heavy rain hits China's Guangxi
- Rain-triggered building collapse kills 5 in China's Guangxi
- View of Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, China's Guangxi
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.