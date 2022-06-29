Nakuan super major bridge along Nanning-Yulin railway rotated to targeted position in Guangxi

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows the Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway being rotated to its targeted position in Liujing Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway was successfully rotated to its targeted position in Liujing Town on Tuesday. The Nanning-Yulin railway has a designed speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows the Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway being successfully rotated to its targeted position in Liujing Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Staff members work on the construction site of the Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway in Liujing Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 28, 2022.

A staff member works on the construction site of the Nakuan super major bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway in Liujing Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 28, 2022.

