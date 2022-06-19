Home>>
Two killed, two missing as heavy rain hits China's Guangxi
(Xinhua) 13:44, June 19, 2022
NANNING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed, and two others went missing after heavy rain hit part of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said local authorities Saturday.
The local meteorological department said torrential rain lashed Rongshui Miao Autonomous County and Rongan County, under the city of Liuzhou, from Friday night to Saturday morning, with precipitation of up to 385.6 mm in some areas.
In Gudu Village of Rongshui county, the rain has claimed two lives and left two people missing and one injured. The county government said rescue efforts are underway, and nearby residents have been moved to safe places.
Heavy rain is forecast to continue in the area until June 21.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, China's Guangxi
- Guangxi's pilot FTZ sees surge in cross-border e-commerce in Q1
- Ancient port city in Guangxi rebranded based on its contribution to historical Maritime Silk Road
- View of roads in Bama Yao Autonomous County, China's Guangxi
- Giant karst sinkhole discovered in China's Guangxi
- Glass platform affords visitors view of 613-meter-deep sinkhole in Guangxi
- Scenery along Yulong River in S China's Guangxi
- Scenery of paddy fields in south China's Guangxi
- Tunnel under construction on Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Guangxi
- Farmers harvest tea leaves in Shanglin, Guangxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.