View of roads in Bama Yao Autonomous County, China's Guangxi
Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2022 shows a view of the roads in Bama Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent years, Bama has improved road network in the county to promote the economic development. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
