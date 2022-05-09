View of roads in Bama Yao Autonomous County, China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:02, May 09, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2022 shows a view of the roads in Bama Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent years, Bama has improved road network in the county to promote the economic development. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2022 shows a view of the roads in Bama Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent years, Bama has improved road network in the county to promote the economic development. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2022 shows a view of the roads in Bama Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent years, Bama has improved road network in the county to promote the economic development. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2022 shows a view of the roads in Bama Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent years, Bama has improved road network in the county to promote the economic development. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2022 shows a view of the roads in Bama Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent years, Bama has improved road network in the county to promote the economic development. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)