Scenery of paddy fields in south China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 11:21, April 10, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the scenery of a planting base of selenium-rich rice in Longkou Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the scenery of a planting base of selenium-rich rice in Longkou Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the scenery of a planting base of selenium-rich rice in Longkou Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the scenery of a planting base of selenium-rich rice in Longkou Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the scenery of a planting base of selenium-rich rice in Longkou Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the scenery of a planting base of selenium-rich rice in Longkou Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)