Blooming Matsutake mushrooms usher in harvest season in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 15:32, March 09, 2022

Farmers harvest the mature Matsutake mushrooms at Dayao Mountain, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

While spring ploughing is underway in many areas across China, Matsutake mushrooms at Dayao Mountain, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have meanwhile entered the golden period for their cultivation.

At a planting demonstration base, farmers have been busying themselves harvesting the mature Matsutake mushrooms that are now in full bloom.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)