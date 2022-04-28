Home>>
Glass platform affords visitors view of 613-meter-deep sinkhole in Guangxi
(People's Daily App) 15:44, April 28, 2022
Tourists try out a transparent glass platform 613 meters above a sinkhole in the Dashiwei Sinkholes National Geopark in Leye county, Baise, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing; Source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
