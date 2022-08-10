Miniature potted landscapes increase villagers’ income in South China’s Guangxi

Gaoping village, located in Dapeng township, Guigang city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is home to more than 3,000 people, of which over 500 are engaged in miniature potted landscape cultivation, turning the potted plants into a burgeoning business.

Wu Rongsheng arranges a miniature potted landscape in his garden in Gaoping village, Dapeng township, Guigang city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Chen Guanyan)

A miniature potted landscape market has been established in the locality of Gaoping village, which has become a major planting base of Podocarpus brevifolius, an evergreen tree that can be grown in pots, according to Wu Bingxi, head of a miniature potted landscape association in Dapeng township.

The miniature potted landscapes in Gaoping are mainly sold to markets in Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand and Laos. There are over 80 miniature potted landscape gardens in Gaoping village, which takes up more than 900 mu (60 hectares) of land in the village.

Wu introduced that by making use of the Internet, villagers in Gaoping sold about 200,000 miniature potted landscapes last year, registering a sales volume of more than 80 million yuan ($11.84 million).

The miniature potted landscape industry has not only thickened the pockets of villagers in Gaoping, but also injected a boost into the development of villages nearby.

Zhang Yong, 28, arranges a miniature potted landscape inside a garden in Dapeng township, Guigang city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Chen Guanyan)

Zhang Yong, 28, began cultivating miniature potted landscapes about 10 years ago. Now, a big name in the local miniature potted landscape industry, Zhang has invited over 30 households into the business and has taught planting and selling techniques to them.

Guided by the local miniature potted landscape association in Dapeng township, three villages have realized common development of their respective miniature potted landscape industry.

Lan Jinming, the Party secretary in Dapeng township, introduced that the township plans to build a scenic area by combining the local tourism resources and the miniature potted landscape culture. The scenic area is expected to further promote the development of the miniature potted landscape industry and help increase the incomes of more local residents.

Villagers arrange miniature potted landscapes in a garden in Dapeng township, Guigang city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Chen Guanyan)

Photos show plants in a garden in Gaoping village, Dapeng township, Guigang city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Chen Guanyan)

