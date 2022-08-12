Small town in S China's Guangxi thrives in down industry

A worker puts down into a washing machine in a factory in Qiaoxu town, Gangnan district, Guigang city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Chen Guanyan)

Thriving in the down industry, a small town in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has become a down hub of China.

After 40 years of endeavors, Qiaoxu town, Gangnan district, Guigang city of Guangxi, is now home to some 150 down processing factories, among which about 50 are above designated size, with over 800 sorting machine. More than 30,000 people currently work in this industry.

At present, the town processes nearly one-third of the country’s total down annually, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of the world’s total output. Every year, the town produces over 90,000 tonnes of feather and 22,500 tonnes of down, with approximately 150,000 tonnes of raw materials traded here.

Photo shows a worker in a plant in Qiaoxu town, Gangnan district, Guigang city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Chen Guanyan)

In June 2017, nine down enterprises of the town merged into Guangxi Qiaoxu Lotus Down Feather Group Co. Ltd., which is now working to build a “down valley” of China. Covering an area of 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) of land, the project has a total investment of over 1.6 billion yuan (about $239.1 million).

Once put into operation, the “down valley” will be a mega-industrial park in the country that includes the entire industrial chain and aims for innovation and leapfrog development, according to Yang Zhi, assistant general manager of the enterprise.

Aerial photo shows the “down valley” in Qiaoxu town, Gangnan district, Guigang city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Chen Guanyan)

“Our company will develop products, such as down jackets and down comforters, and will help Qiaoxu Down go global,” Yang added.

Going forward, Gangnan district will accelerate the construction of the “down valley” project, and plans to produce 60,000 tonnes of down and 5 million down comforters, which would achieve an output value of 10 billion yuan every year, said Zhang Xinsheng, an official of the district.

A worker shows processed down in a factory in Qiaoxu town, Gangnan district, Guigang city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Chen Guanyan)

