Scenery of terraced fields in Lianhe Township, SE China

Xinhua) 09:26, August 13, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows the terraced fields in Lianhe Township of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

The terraced field in Lianhe Township was designated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations as one of the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) in 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows the terraced fields in Lianhe Township of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

