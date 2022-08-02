Home>>
Birds seen in Guanshan Lake Park in SW China's Guizhou
(Xinhua) 09:15, August 02, 2022
Black swans are seen in the Guanshan Lake Park in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Tourists view black swans in the Guanshan Lake Park in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
An egret flies over the Guanshan Lake Park in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
