Birds seen in Guanshan Lake Park in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:15, August 02, 2022

Black swans are seen in the Guanshan Lake Park in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists view black swans in the Guanshan Lake Park in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

An egret flies over the Guanshan Lake Park in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

