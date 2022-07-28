In pics: Lijiang-Shangri-La railway under construction
Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows the Jinsha River grand bridge linked with the entrance of the Haba Snow Mountain tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Workers conduct survey at the construction site of the Haba Snow Mountain tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2022. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
A worker assists the hoisting of a steel arch at the construction site of the Haba Snow Mountain tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2022. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows the Jinsha River grand bridge linked with the entrance of the Haba Snow Mountain tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows a view of the Jinsha River grand bridge along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Workers operate at the construction site of the Haba Snow Mountain tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2022. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows the entrance of the Haba Snow Mountain tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
