In pics: Lijiang-Shangri-La railway under construction

Xinhua) 08:45, July 28, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows the Jinsha River grand bridge linked with the entrance of the Haba Snow Mountain tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Workers conduct survey at the construction site of the Haba Snow Mountain tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2022. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A worker assists the hoisting of a steel arch at the construction site of the Haba Snow Mountain tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2022. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows the Jinsha River grand bridge linked with the entrance of the Haba Snow Mountain tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows a view of the Jinsha River grand bridge along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Workers operate at the construction site of the Haba Snow Mountain tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 27, 2022. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows the entrance of the Haba Snow Mountain tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. With a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the 140-kilometer Lijiang-Shangri-La railway is expected to shorten the travel time between Lijiang and Shangri-La after its operation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

