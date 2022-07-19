Zishui bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway under construction

Xinhua) 08:07, July 19, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows the construction site of Zishui super major bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway, in central China's Hunan Province. The 157-kilometer high-speed railway line, connecting the cities of Changde, Yiyang and Changsha in Hunan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part in China's high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Workers lay tracks at the Zishui super major bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway, in central China's Hunan Province, July 18, 2022. The 157-kilometer high-speed railway line, connecting the cities of Changde, Yiyang and Changsha in Hunan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part in China's high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows a view of the Zishui super major bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway, in central China's Hunan Province. The 157-kilometer high-speed railway line, connecting the cities of Changde, Yiyang and Changsha in Hunan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part in China's high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A worker cuts tracks at the construction site of Zishui super major bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway, in central China's Hunan Province, July 18, 2022. The 157-kilometer high-speed railway line, connecting the cities of Changde, Yiyang and Changsha in Hunan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part in China's high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Workers lay tracks at the Zishui super major bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway, in central China's Hunan Province, July 18, 2022. The 157-kilometer high-speed railway line, connecting the cities of Changde, Yiyang and Changsha in Hunan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part in China's high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A worker cuts tracks at the construction site of Zishui super major bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway, in central China's Hunan Province, July 18, 2022. The 157-kilometer high-speed railway line, connecting the cities of Changde, Yiyang and Changsha in Hunan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part in China's high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Workers lay tracks at the construction site of Zishui super major bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway, in central China's Hunan Province, July 18, 2022. The 157-kilometer high-speed railway line, connecting the cities of Changde, Yiyang and Changsha in Hunan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part in China's high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows workers laying tracks at the Zishui super major bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway, in central China's Hunan Province. The 157-kilometer high-speed railway line, connecting the cities of Changde, Yiyang and Changsha in Hunan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part in China's high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows workers laying tracks at the Zishui super major bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway, in central China's Hunan Province. The 157-kilometer high-speed railway line, connecting the cities of Changde, Yiyang and Changsha in Hunan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part in China's high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows a track-delivery vehicle passing through the Zishui super major bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway, in central China's Hunan Province. The 157-kilometer high-speed railway line, connecting the cities of Changde, Yiyang and Changsha in Hunan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part in China's high-speed railway network. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)