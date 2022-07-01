Home>>
Grand bridge connecting old, new town of Jinyang opens to traffic
(Xinhua) 09:30, July 01, 2022
Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows a view of a grand bridge in Jinyang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A grand bridge connecting the old town area and new town area of Jinyang Town opened to traffic on June 30.
The bridge has significantly improved local traffic conditions, cutting the driving time between two areas from over one hour to a few minutes. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
