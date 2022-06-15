Duohua super major bridge under construction in SW China's Guizhou
Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows the construction site of Duohua super major bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Builders work at the construction site of Duohua super major bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows the construction site of Duohua super major bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows the construction site of Duohua super major bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows the construction site of Duohua super major bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows the construction site of Duohua super major bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shenzhen-Zhongshan link under construction in S China
- World-class road-rail cable-stayed bridge finishes final stage for closure in SW China’s Sichuan
- Girder of swivel bridge along Nanning-Yulin railway rotates 57 degrees
- Chinese company kicks off construction of bridge, station of Tel Aviv Light Rail Green Line
- Track-laying completed on the Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.