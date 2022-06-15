We Are China

Duohua super major bridge under construction in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:45, June 15, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows the construction site of Duohua super major bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Builders work at the construction site of Duohua super major bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

