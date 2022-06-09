Shenzhen-Zhongshan link under construction in S China

Xinhua) 08:31, June 09, 2022

Photo taken on June 7, 2022 shows the Lingdingyang Bridge under construction as part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link in south China.

The total length of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link will be 24 kilometers long and open to traffic in 2024. It will cut commuting time between the two cities from two hours to 30 minutes.

Upon completion, the link will improve transportation in the area and be an important piece of infrastructure in the Greater Bay Area, which covers Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, and nine cities in south China's Guangdong Province, including capital Guangzhou as well as Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

