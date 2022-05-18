Home>>
Workers harvest salt in salt field at Binhai Township, Shandong
(Xinhua) 09:32, May 18, 2022
Workers harvest salt in a salt field at Binhai Township, Zhanhua District, Binzhou City of east China's Shandong Province, May 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)
