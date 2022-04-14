Key projects under construction in Heilongjiang, NE China

Xinhua) 08:15, April 14, 2022

Photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the construction site at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. More than 1,900 key projects have been put into construction recently in Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker is seen at the construction site of a metro line in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 12, 2022. More than 1,900 key projects have been put into construction recently in Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Workers are seen at the construction site of a metro line in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 12, 2022. More than 1,900 key projects have been put into construction recently in Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member works at the construction site of a metro line in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 12, 2022. More than 1,900 key projects have been put into construction recently in Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the construction site of a metro line in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. More than 1,900 key projects have been put into construction recently in Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the construction site at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. More than 1,900 key projects have been put into construction recently in Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows the construction site at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. More than 1,900 key projects have been put into construction recently in Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

