Rivers enter ice flood season in Heilongjiang, NE China
Photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows ice on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the temperature rises, rivers in Heilongjiang are entering the ice flood season. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows flowing ice on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the temperature rises, rivers in Heilongjiang are entering the ice flood season. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the temperature rises, rivers in Heilongjiang are entering the ice flood season. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the temperature rises, rivers in Heilongjiang are entering the ice flood season. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows vehicles running on the Songpu Bridge across the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the temperature rises, rivers in Heilongjiang are entering the ice flood season. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
