Qitaihe City in Heilongjiang contributes to training winter sports talents

Xinhua) 08:56, February 28, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows students of Qitaihe municipal youth amateur athletic school taking part in a short track speed skating training session at Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. To date, 7 of China's 22 Winter Olympic gold medals have been claimed by athletes trained in Qitaihe City. The city has been stepping up efforts to train winter sports talents in recent years by building schools that provide short track speed skating training, setting up training base for provincial sports team, as well as holding ice and snow sports events. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows the exterior view of Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows students of a vocational college warming up ahead of a short track speed skating training session at Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows the ice rink of Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows students of Qitaihe municipal youth amateur athletic school taking part in a short track speed skating training session at Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the sculpture of Meng Qingyu, the late short track speed skating coach who ever cultivated a number of world champions, such as Yang Yang, Wang Meng and Fan Kexin, in the short track speed skating memorial hall in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows campus of Qitaihe Vocational College, which focuses on cultivating short track speed skaters and coaches in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows a collection of hundreds pairs of ice skates displayed in the short track speed skating memorial hall in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the Gold Medal Wall, which reveals the sports achievements of the city in the short track speed skating memorial hall in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the Gold Medal Wall, which reveals the sports achievements of the city in the short track speed skating memorial hall in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows students of Qitaihe municipal youth amateur athletic school taking part in a short track speed skating training session at Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows a short track speed skating memorial hall which opened in 2019 to present local skating history in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows students of Qitaihe municipal youth amateur athletic school taking part in a short track speed skating training session at Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows students of Qitaihe municipal youth amateur athletic school taking part in a short track speed skating training session at Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the street view of Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

