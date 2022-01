Winter sports in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:45, January 27, 2022

A skater is seen on an ice rink in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Students of a vocational college taking part in short track speed skating training at Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Photo taken with a drone shows skiers are seen on a frozen river in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People skate on an ice rink in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People skate on an ice rink in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A skier participates in a training session at Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People skate on an ice rink in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Skiers participate in a training session at Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Students of a vocational college taking part in short track speed skating training at Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People skate on an ice rink in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 26, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

File photo taken with a drone shows people skate on an ice rink in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A skier is seen on a frozen river in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A skier is seen on a frozen river in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People skate on an ice rink in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People skate on an ice rink in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 26, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A skier skis at Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A skier participates in a training session at Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2022. The upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games created an intense Olympic atmosphere in Heilongjiang, a major province of winter sports in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

