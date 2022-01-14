In pics: winter sports “champion city” in Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:20, January 14, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2022 shows a short track speed skating memorial hall which opened in 2019 to present local skating history in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. To date, six of China's 13 Winter Olympic gold medals have been claimed by athletes trained in Qitaihe City. The city has been stepping up efforts to train winter sports talents in recent years by building schools that teach short track speed skating, setting up training base for provincial sports team, as well as holding ice and snow sports events. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 12, 2022 shows the "champion bridge" in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 12, 2022 shows enthusiasts skating on an ice rink in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows students of a vocational college taking part in short track speed skating training at Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 12, 2022 shows a street named after China's first Winter Olympic champion Yang Yang in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 12, 2022 shows a short track speed skating memorial hall which opened in 2019 to present local skating history in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 12, 2022 shows a street named after China's first Winter Olympic champion Yang Yang in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 12, 2022 shows the "champion bridge" in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 12, 2022 shows the exterior of Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 12, 2022 shows enthusiasts skating on an ice rink in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows students of a vocational college taking part in short track speed skating training at Qitaihe Sports Center in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 12, 2022 shows the "champion bridge" in Qitaihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

