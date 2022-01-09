Enthusiast devoted to winter sports
Ryan (front) plays ice hockey with friends in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 6, 2022. Ryan is a 38-year-old Canadian living in Shenyang. Ryan came to China for the first time in 2013 and now works as an engineer at a company in Shenyang. Ryan is an enthusiast devoted to winter sports, especially ice hockey. Through weekly training in ice hockey, Ryan made friends with many local ice hockey lovers. As the 2022 Beijing Olympics approaches, Ryan is looking forward to a great performance from all the athletes. He wishes the Beijing Winter Olympics a great success. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Photos
