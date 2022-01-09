Enthusiast devoted to winter sports

Xinhua) 13:10, January 09, 2022

Ryan (front) plays ice hockey with friends in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 6, 2022. Ryan is a 38-year-old Canadian living in Shenyang. Ryan came to China for the first time in 2013 and now works as an engineer at a company in Shenyang. Ryan is an enthusiast devoted to winter sports, especially ice hockey. Through weekly training in ice hockey, Ryan made friends with many local ice hockey lovers. As the 2022 Beijing Olympics approaches, Ryan is looking forward to a great performance from all the athletes. He wishes the Beijing Winter Olympics a great success. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Ryan is seen at a ski resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2022.

Ryan (L) plays ice hockey with friends in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 6, 2022.

Ryan (C) practices skiing at a ski resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2022.

Ryan (R) plays ice hockey with friends in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 6, 2022.

Ryan looks on as his teammates play ice hockey in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 6, 2022.

Ryan practices skiing at a ski resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2022.

Ryan practices skiing at a ski resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 8, 2022.

Ryan (front, R) plays ice hockey with friends in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 6, 2022.

Ryan looks on as his teammates play ice hockey in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 6, 2022.

Ryan changes clothes before playing ice hockey in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 6, 2022.

