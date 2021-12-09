Home>>
Winter sports boom among people in north China's Hebei
(Ecns.cn) 13:18, December 09, 2021
Tourists enjoy winter sports at Thaiwoo Ski Resort in Chongli district of Zhangjiakou city, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 8, 2021. With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics drawing near, more and more people are coming to Zhangjiakou to experience skiing and other winter sports. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)
