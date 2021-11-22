Home>>
Highlights of Experience Beijing FIL Luge World Cup
(Xinhua) 08:55, November 22, 2021
Elina Ieva Vitola of Latvia competes during Women's Singles at the Experience Beijing FIL Luge World Cup in Yanqing, Beijing on Nov. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
