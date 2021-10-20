Home>>
Winter sports courses heat up N China's school campus
(People's Daily Online) 15:32, October 20, 2021
|Students from the Hengchangdianxiang Primary School learn to play dryland curling. (People’s Daily Online/Ding Genhou)
Students from the Hengchangdianxiang Primary School in Yuquan district, Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, have recently experienced the joys of playing dryland ice and snow sports, including curling and skating.
