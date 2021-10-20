Languages

Archive

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Home>>

Winter sports courses heat up N China's school campus

(People's Daily Online) 15:32, October 20, 2021
Winter sports courses heat up N China's school campus
Students from the Hengchangdianxiang Primary School learn to play dryland curling. (People’s Daily Online/Ding Genhou)

Students from the Hengchangdianxiang Primary School in Yuquan district, Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, have recently experienced the joys of playing dryland ice and snow sports, including curling and skating.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories