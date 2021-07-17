China launches nationwide campaign to promote winter sports

People's Daily Online) 10:15, July 17, 2021

China’s General Administration of Sport (GAS) on July 15 kicked off a campaign to promote winter sports in 32 cities across the country, Chinanews.com reported on July 16.

Citizens try out various sports equipment during the launching ceremony of the campaign held on July 15 in Beijing. (Photo/Xing Chong )

According to GAS, a total of 100 events will be held to popularize ice and snow sports. As a symbol of the campaign, a caravan painted with images featuring snow and ice sports will tour these cities.

The campaign will spread knowledge of snow and ice sports, invite people to participate in sports activities, display winter sports equipment, and hold snow-themed cultural activities.

The campaign is seeking to reach as many people as possible as it will travel to residential communities, government organs, the military, mining sites, and villages.

“This will enable people to experience ice and snow sports on their doorsteps,” said Ding Dong, deputy director of the Winter Sports Administration Center under GAS.

Photo shows the launching ceremony of the campaign. (Photo/Xing Chong )

“We will encourage winter sports enthusiasts to establish their own associations or groups so that their engagement in these sports becomes stronger,” he added.

The activities are expected to nurture a strong atmosphere for such sports ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Ding explained.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)