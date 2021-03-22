All the right stuff on the white stuff

China Daily) 11:27, March 22, 2021

Xu Xiujuan (first from left) explains the basic movements of snowboarding to students who participate in the free public class at Xinjiang Baiyun International Ski Resort. WANG FEI/Xinhua

The Tianshan Mountain is an endless region that lies between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and China. On this very far side in China's northwest is a winterscape of deep snow, mountain vistas and blowing wind. With the first signs of the dawn appear on the horizon, a "snow wave" flashes from the top of the mountain to its foot.

After giving a demonstration for the students, snowboard coach Xu Xiujuan takes off her snowboard and starts her free open ski lesson during the entire morning.

Since the beginning of this snow season last November, Xu, the snowboard chief coach at the Xinjiang Baiyun International Ski Resort, has kept holding one or two free youth skiing public welfare lessons every week in the hope of encouraging children who love skiing to follow their passion and interests.

The 31-year-old was born in Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, and the city is renowned for its ice and snow sports and activities. She started skiing at the age of 9. After years of study and training, Xu has participated in many large-scale events on behalf of the country and achieved excellent results. She was admitted into the national team and became an athlete.