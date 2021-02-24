Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
Chinese vice premier calls for efforts to ensure smooth hosting of Beijing 2022

(Xinhua)    09:20, February 24, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a meeting of the leading group which oversees the Beijing 2022 preparations in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng called on Tuesday for continuous efforts to ensure the 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be held as scheduled and smoothly.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the leading group which oversees the Beijing 2022 preparations.

Saying that the Games' preparation has entered a critical period, Han called for a greater sense of responsibility, mission and urgency to push forward the preparatory work.

It is important to ensure the Games are hosted in a "simple, safe and wonderful" manner and dissolve various risks ahead, he noted.

Han called for steps to refine the venues and facilities and ensure that non-competition venues will be completed on schedule.

He also highlighted the need to establish an efficient command system for the Games operations and organize test events with flexibility and with COVID-19 containment measures in place.

Han urged meticulous efforts in the service and logistics work for the 2022 Games as well as the planning and operation of cultural events in relation to the Games, such as the torch relay, the opening and closing ceremonies.

It is important to practice frugality and prevent corruption so that the nation will host a "clean" Winter Olympics, he said.

China has pledged to encourage 300 million people to take up winter sports.

To achieve that goal, Han called for continuous efforts to promote winter sports among the general public.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will open on February 4 next year. 

