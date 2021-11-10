Pic story: 12-year-old boy chases figure skating dream

November 10, 2021

Yu Zhile, a 12-year-old student in Nanjing Xudong Secondary School, is also an accomplished figure skater. Inspired by his father, Yu started learning figure skating from age 6 and his talent was soon discovered by his coach. Yu was confronted with many challenges during his development, such as physical injuries and balancing time between training and studying. But through his own perseverance and love towards figure skating, together with support from his family and coach, he succeeded in acquiring the title of Chinese national level athlete in figure skating and became Jiangsu Province's first national level figure skater this year. (Xinhuanet/Qiu Mai)

