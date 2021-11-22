Creative pics: hand-painted "athletes" depicted in winter games art

(Xinhuanet) 14:55, November 22, 2021

In order to encourage students to participate in winter sports, teachers and students of Yunnan Normal University produced a set of creative pictures with the theme of "Winter Games". The pictures were drawn by hand and depict "athletes" playing basketball, football and other sports on campus.

(Photos provided by Yunnan Normal University)

