Home>>
Creative pics: hand-painted "athletes" depicted in winter games art
(Xinhuanet) 14:55, November 22, 2021
In order to encourage students to participate in winter sports, teachers and students of Yunnan Normal University produced a set of creative pictures with the theme of "Winter Games". The pictures were drawn by hand and depict "athletes" playing basketball, football and other sports on campus.
(Photos provided by Yunnan Normal University)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of Experience Beijing FIL Luge World Cup
- Beijing 2022 encourages winter sports industry in Baiyin
- Pic story: 12-year-old boy chases figure skating dream
- Cooperation on winter sports boosts bilateral ties between China and Finland: Finnish ambassador
- Winter sports courses heat up N China's school campus
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.