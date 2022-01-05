Winter sports fever grows in Jiangxi as Games near

Ecns.cn) 10:10, January 05, 2022

A tourist skis at a snow park in Yichun, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo by Liu Lixin)

On the occasion of the 30-day countdown of the 2022 Winter Olympics, many tourists played winter sports here in the snow park.

The 10, 000 square-meter snow park sits at an altitude of 1,580 meters above sea level, allowing the artificial snow to keep longer before melting.

